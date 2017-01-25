PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
Jan 25 Cimpress Nv :
* Cimpress reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.07
* Q2 revenue $576.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $579.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cimpress NV - net financial impact of reorganization announced on Wednesday is likely to be relatively small in fiscal year 2017
* Cimpress NV - expect reorganization to result in material annualized savings
* Cimpress NV - expect reorganization to result in material annualized savings
