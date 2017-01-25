PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 F5 Networks Inc :
* F5 networks announces results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.44
* Q1 revenue $516 million versus I/B/E/S view $518 million
* F5 Networks Inc - for Q2 of fiscal 2017, ending March. 31st, company has set a revenue goal of $518 million to $528 million
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.41 to $1.44
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.95 to $1.98
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.98
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $523.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER, May 29 British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, a move that casts doubt on the future of key energy projects from firms such as Kinder Morgan Inc.