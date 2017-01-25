BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Washington Trust
* Washington trust reports record full-year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc says net interest income totaled $28.6 million for q4 of 2016, up by $1.2 million from q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct