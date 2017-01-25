PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Datawatch Corp
* Datawatch announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue $8.23 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Datawatch corp - total bookings for first fiscal quarter of 2017 were $9.40 million, 22% increase from $7.73 million of bookings recorded in same quarter year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.