BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Guaranty Bancorp
* Guaranty Bancorp announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter financial results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Guaranty Bancorp says net interest income increased $8.0 million in q4 2016
* Net interest margin was 3.58% for q4 2016, compared to 3.66% in q3 2016 and 3.58% in q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct