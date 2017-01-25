BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 25 Quality Systems Inc -
* Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $127.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $125.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: