PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Hexcel Corp -
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.72, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hexcel reports strong fourth quarter and another record year
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.64 to $2.76
* Q4 earnings per share $0.64
* Sees fy 2017 sales $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion
* Q4 sales $483.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $497.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.