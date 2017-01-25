BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Chemical Financial Corp -
* Chemical Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.70 excluding items
* Net interest income was $132.4 million in Q4 of 2016, $35.6 million, or 36.8%, higher than Q3 of 2016
* Net interest margin was 3.48% in Q4 of 2016, compared to 3.49% in Q3 of 2016
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct