Jan 25 Chemical Financial Corp -

* Chemical Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.70 excluding items

* Net interest income was $132.4 million in Q4 of 2016, $35.6 million, or 36.8%, higher than Q3 of 2016

* Net interest margin was 3.48% in Q4 of 2016, compared to 3.49% in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: