PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Smithfield Foods Inc -
* Smithfield Foods announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Company priced $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.700% senior notes due 2020
* Priced $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.350% senior notes due 2022
* Priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.250% senior notes due 2027
* Intends to use net proceeds from proposed notes offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.