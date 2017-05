Jan 25 ESSA Bancorp Inc

* ESSA Bancorp Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* ESSA Bancorp - net interest income increased 4.9pct, to $11.6 million for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016, from $11.1 million for comparable period in 2015

* ESSA Bancorp Inc - net interest margin for Q1 of 2017 was 2.80pct , compared with 2.82 pctfor previous quarter