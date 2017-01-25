BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 People's Utah Bancorp
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* People's Utah Bancorp says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased $0.7 million compared to Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct