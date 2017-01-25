Jan 25 People's Utah Bancorp

* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* People's Utah Bancorp says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased $0.7 million compared to Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: