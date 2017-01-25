BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Cathay General Bancorp :
* Cathay General Bancorp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income before provision for credit losses increased to $109.9 million compared to $99.4 million last year
* Cathay general bancorp- net interest margin was 3.36pct for Q4 of 2016 compared to 3.30pct for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct