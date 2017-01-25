Jan 25 Briggs & Stratton Corp -

* Briggs & Stratton Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 sales $428 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.86 billion to $1.9 billion

* Briggs & Stratton Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be $70 million to $80 million

* Briggs & Stratton Corp says 2017 net income is expected to be in a range of $57 million to $64 million or $1.31 to $1.46 per diluted share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures are expected to be $70 million to $80 million in 2017