Jan 25 Altagas Ltd -

* Altagas Ltd announces $2.5 billion subscription receipt offering comprised of $2.1 billion bought deal and $400 million private placement

* Says to issue 67.8 million subscription receipts, on a bought deal basis, at an issue price of $31.00 per subscription receipt

* Net proceeds from public offering, private placement will be used to partially finance $8.4 billion acquisition of WGL holdings