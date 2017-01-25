Jan 25 Alamos Gold Inc -

* Alamos Gold announces US$250 million bought deal financing

* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 31.5 million common shares of company at a price of US$7.95 per common share

* Says intends on using net proceeds of offering and existing cash to repay all of its outstanding $315 million senior secured notes