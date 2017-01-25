BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 25 Alamos Gold Inc -
* Alamos Gold announces US$250 million bought deal financing
* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 31.5 million common shares of company at a price of US$7.95 per common share
* Says intends on using net proceeds of offering and existing cash to repay all of its outstanding $315 million senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: