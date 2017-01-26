Jan 26 Helmerich And Payne Inc
* Helmerich & Payne, Inc announces first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Helmerich and Payne Inc- operating revenues of $369
million for Q1 of fiscal 2017 operating revenues of $488 million
during Q1 of fiscal 2016
* Sees capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are now expected
to be approximately $350 million
* Helmerich and Payne Inc - in offshore segment, company
expects revenue days to decrease by approximately 10 pct during
second fiscal quarter versus Q1 2017
* Q1 revenue view $335.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
