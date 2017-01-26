Jan 26 Customers Bancorp Inc :

* Customers Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Customers Bancorp- book value per share continued to increase, reaching $21.08 per share at Dec 31, 2016 versus $18.52 per share at December 31, 2015