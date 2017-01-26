BRIEF-Jaba I Inversiones Inmobiliarias proposes merger by absorption of units
May 29 JABA I INVERSIONES INMOBILIARIAS SOCIMI SA:
Jan 26 Customers Bancorp Inc :
* Customers Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Customers Bancorp- book value per share continued to increase, reaching $21.08 per share at Dec 31, 2016 versus $18.52 per share at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 JABA I INVERSIONES INMOBILIARIAS SOCIMI SA:
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)