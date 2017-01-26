BRIEF-Jaba I Inversiones Inmobiliarias proposes merger by absorption of units
May 29 JABA I INVERSIONES INMOBILIARIAS SOCIMI SA:
Jan 26 Unity Bancorp Inc :
* Unity Bancorp reports quarterly net income increased 20% and annual earnings increased 38%
* Unity Bancorp Inc- qtrly net interest income increased 12.0% compared to prior year-end
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* Unity Bancorp Inc- qtrly net interest income increased $1.1 million to $10.1 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to prior year's period
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO