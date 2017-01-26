Jan 26 Stanley Black & Decker Inc

* Stanley Black & Decker reports full year and 4Q 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $6.85 to $7.05

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.71

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales for quarter were $2.9 billion, up 3% versus prior year

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc- In 2017, we expect eps of $6.85 to $7.05

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2017, "there are significant challenges from a currency and geopolitical perspective"

* Sees 2017 organic growth approaching 4% (approximately +$0.45 to +$0.55 EPS)

Stanley Black & Decker Inc - "In 2017 we expect to generate another year of above-market organic growth, with growth approaching 4%"