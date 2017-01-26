Jan 26 Para Resources Inc

* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru

* Says Para may earn an additional 25% interest in assets upon achievement of mutually agreed production goals

* Para Resources-If Para earns 75% interest in assets, Miscon will have option to sell remaining 25% ownership in assets to Para