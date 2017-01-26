Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Jan 26 Para Resources Inc
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru
* Says Para may earn an additional 25% interest in assets upon achievement of mutually agreed production goals
* Para Resources-If Para earns 75% interest in assets, Miscon will have option to sell remaining 25% ownership in assets to Para Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says