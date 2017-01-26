Jan 26 Praxair Inc
* Praxair reports full-year and fourth-quarter 2016 results
* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $1.28 to $1.35
* Q4 earnings per share $1.41
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.45 to $5.80 excluding
items
* Says sales in q4 were $2,644 million, 2% above prior-year
quarter
* Praxair inc - full-year capital expenditures are expected
to be approximately $1.4 billion
* Praxair inc says excluding negative currency translation
effects and higher cost pass through, q4 sales were 2% higher
than prior-year quarter
* Praxair inc - in europe, fourth-quarter sales were $351
million, 9% above prior-year quarter excluding negative currency
translation
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
