Jan 26 Himax Technologies Inc
* Himax Technologies, inc. Pre-Announces preliminary
unaudited fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $203.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.1
million
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.086
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Himax Technologies Inc - 4q16 gross margin and eps miss
company guidance due to an additional inventory write-down
* Himax Technologies Inc - impact to q4 earnings per diluted
ads of inventory write-down is 6.0 cents
* Himax Technologies Inc - after write-down, q4 gaap
earnings per diluted ads expected to be 2.6 cents
