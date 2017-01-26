UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 26 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc :
* Spectrum brands holdings reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results, reaffirms outlook for 8th consecutive year of record financial performance
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21
* Q1 earnings per share $1.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.23 billion
* Spectrum Brands Holdings -continue to expect top-line growth above category rates, strong bottom-line growth and free cash flow increase of up to 10 percent in 2017
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc - fiscal 2017 free cash flow is projected to be approximately $575-$590 million
* Spectrum Brands Holdings - expects 2017 net sales to grow above category rates, along with anticipated negative impact from foreign exchange of about 100 to 150 basis points
* Spectrum Brands Holdings inc - capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $110 million to $120 million in FY 2017
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees 2017 free cash flow is projected to be approximately $575-$590 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.