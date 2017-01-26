Jan 26 Radian Group Inc

* Radian announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 revenue rose 33 percent to $52.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Radian Group Inc - new mortgage insurance written was $13.9 billion for quarter, compared to $15.7 billion in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: