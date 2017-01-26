BRIEF-Jaba I Inversiones Inmobiliarias proposes merger by absorption of units
May 29 JABA I INVERSIONES INMOBILIARIAS SOCIMI SA:
Jan 26 Radian Group Inc
* Radian announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 revenue rose 33 percent to $52.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Radian Group Inc - new mortgage insurance written was $13.9 billion for quarter, compared to $15.7 billion in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 JABA I INVERSIONES INMOBILIARIAS SOCIMI SA:
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)