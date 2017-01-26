BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 26 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
* Applied Industrial Technologies reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results and increases dividend
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 sales $608.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $602.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc- company's board of directors increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per common share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc- updated full-year fiscal 2017 earnings per share guidance is between $2.50 and $2.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
