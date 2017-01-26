BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 26 Wesco International Inc :
* Wesco International, Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.96
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wesco International Inc- net sales were $1.79 billion for q4 of 2016, compared to $1.86 billion for q4 of 2015
* Wesco International Inc - reaffirm our expectation of 2017 sales in range of flat to up 4%, eps of $3.60 to $4.00 per diluted share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.86, revenue view $7.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly "normalized organic sales declined versus prior year but grew sequentially" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
