UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 26 Suncoke Energy Inc :
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Suncoke Energy Inc sees full-year 2017 consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance of $220 million to $235 million
* Suncoke Energy Inc - sees 2017 domestic coke production is expected to be approximately 3.9 million tons
* Suncoke Energy Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $80 million
* Suncoke Energy Inc- total revenues from operations were $325.6 million in Q4, a decrease of $28.0 million compared with same prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.