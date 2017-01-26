Jan 26 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp :

* Great lakes announces changes to board of directors

* Great lakes announces changes to board of directors

* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - board is expected to be reduced to eight members as of 2017 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: