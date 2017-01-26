UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 26 Rogers Communications Inc
* Rogers Communications reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Rogers Communications Inc - Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Qtrly basic loss per share C$0.02
* Qtrly total revenue C$3.51 billion versus C$3.45 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.71, revenue view C$3.56
* Rogers Communications Inc - Qtrly churn of 1.35 percent year on year
* Qtrly wireless postpaid net additions of 93,000, up 62,000 year on year, with churn of 1.35 percent year on year
* Rogers Communications - Positive cable total service unit net additions for Q2 in row, driven by internet net additions of 30,000,up 14,000 year on year
* billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rogers Communications Inc sees 2017 adjusted operating profit increase of 2 percent to 4 percent
* Rogers Communications- In quarter, media revenue decreased as result of fewer postseason Toronto Blue Jays games compared to last year among other things
* Rogers Communications Inc - Sees 2017 revenue increase of 3 percent to 5 percent
* FY 2017 earnings per share view C$3.09, revenue view C$14.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.