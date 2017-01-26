UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 26 Hhgregg Inc
* Hhgregg announces third fiscal quarter operating results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.70
* Q3 loss per share $2.10
* Q3 sales $453 million versus I/B/E/S view $512.4 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 22.2 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hhgregg - consolidation of two existing distribution centers into one new distribution center had a negative impact of $20 million to $25 million on sales for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.