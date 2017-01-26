BRIEF-SCBSM Q3 rental revenue up at EUR 4.7 mln
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Great Western Bancorp Inc
* Great Western Bancorp Inc announces fiscal year 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.63
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Great Western Bancorp - net interest income was $100.8 million for Q1 , an increase of $13.0 million, or 14.8 pct, compared to same quarter in fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.