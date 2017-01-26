Jan 26 Avesoro Resources Inc

* Avesoro Resources Inc - capital expenditure in 2017 is forecast to be approximately US$24 million

* Avesoro Resources - annual production guidance for 2017 of 90,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold at a cash cost of US$750 - US$800 per ounce of gold produced

* Avesoro Resources Inc - 2017 production guidance

* Avesoro Resources Inc - exploration spend throughout 2017 is forecast to total US$5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: