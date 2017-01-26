BRIEF-SCBSM Q3 rental revenue up at EUR 4.7 mln
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Park Sterling Corp
* Park Sterling Corporation announces results for fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income totaled $26.6 million in 2016Q4, a 3 percent increase from 2016Q3
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.58 pct in 2016Q4, representing a 4 basis point increase from 3.54 pct in 2016q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.