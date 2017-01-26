BRIEF-SCBSM Q3 rental revenue up at EUR 4.7 mln
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Chemung Financial Corp
* Chemung Financial Corporation reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 net income of $10.0 million, or $2.11 per share, and $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Qtrly net interest income totaled $13.3 million compared with $13.0 million for prior quarter
* Chemung Financial Corp says net interest income for current quarter totaled $13.3 million compared with $13.0 million for prior quarter
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.