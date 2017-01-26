Jan 26 Lear Corp

* Lear Corp sees sales in 2017 are expected to be approximately $19.5 billion

* Lear Corp sees 2017 capital spending $550 million

* Lear reports record 2016 results

* Lear Corp - 2017 financial outlook is based on industry vehicle production assumptions of 17.6 million units in North America, down 2% from prior year

* Q4 earnings per share $3.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear Corp - 2017 financial outlook is based on industry vehicle production assumptions of 26.3 million units in China, up 3% from prior year

* Lear Corp - Pretax operational restructuring costs are estimated to be $65 million in 2017

* Lear Corp sees 2017 adjusted net income approximately $1.1 billion

* FY2017 revenue view $19.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S