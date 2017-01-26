UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
Jan 26 Lancaster Colony Corp :
* Lancaster colony reports second quarter sales and earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $1.42
* Q2 sales $326.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $329.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lancaster Colony Corp qtrly retail sales gains were impacted by increased trade promotions and product placement costs
* Lancaster Colony Corp - "looking ahead, commodity costs are expected to turn flat to modestly unfavorable in back half of fiscal year"
* Lancaster Colony Corp says fiscal q3 will reflect some shifting of retail sales volumes to our fiscal q4 as a result of later easter holiday
* Lancaster Colony Corp - commodity costs are expected to turn flat to modestly unfavorable in back half of fiscal year
* Lancaster colony-see continued deflationary pricing in foodservice channel,softness in foodservice industry impacting q3 sales growth
* Qtrly "net sales in foodservice channel declined 2% reflecting deflationary pricing from lower egg costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.