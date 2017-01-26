UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 26 Celgene Corp
* Celgene reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 operating and financial results
* Q4 revenue $2.98 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.02 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Celgene Corp - Revlimid sales for Q4 increased 16 percent to $1,808 million
* Celgene Corp - Abraxane sales for Q4 were $266 million, a decrease of 1 percent, year-over-year
* Celgene Corp - Sees 2017 total revenue approximately $13.0 billion to $13.4 billion
* Celgene Corp - Sees 2017 Revlimid net sales approximately $8.0 billion to $8.3 billion
* Celgene Corp - Sees 2017 adjusted operating margin approximately 56.5 percent
* Celgene Corp - sees 2017 GAAP diluted EPS $5.85 to $6.21
* Celgene Corp - sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $7.10 to $7.25
* Celgene Corp sees 2017 GAAP operating margin approximately 45.5 percent
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.15, revenue view $13.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.