Jan 26 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co :

* Mead Johnson Nutrition reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; provides 2017 guidance

* Sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.05 to $3.20

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.91

* Mead johnson nutrition co- company expects 2017 gaap eps to be in range of $3.05 to $3.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co- specified items such as charges related to fuel for growth and other items are estimated to be $0.10 in 2017

* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co-for 2017, company expects non-GAAP EPS of $3.35 to $3.50 on a constant dollar basis

* Mead Johnson Nutrition - "for 2017, expect some pressure on both topline and costs in beginning of year, impact of currency rising dairy costs will likely weigh on results"

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.43, revenue view $3.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co- Q4 gross sales were 3pct below prior year quarter on a reported basis and in-line with prior year quarter on a constant dollar basis

* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co qtrly net sales $901.6 million versus $967 million last year

* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co - for 2017, company expects full year net sales to be in range of negative 3pct to 0pct compared to 2016 on a reported basis

* Mead Johnson Nutrition- for 2017, company expects full year net sales to be in range of negative 1pct to positive 2pct versus 2016 on constant dollar basis

* Mead johnson nutrition co - for 2017, "expect some pressure on both topline and costs in beginning of year"

* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co -in 2017, "impact of currency and rising dairy costs will likely weigh on results"

* Q4 revenue view $919.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S