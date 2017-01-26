UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 26 HC2 Holdings Inc :
* HC2 Holdings Inc says offering of $45 million aggregate principal amount of 11.000 pct senior secured notes due 2019
* HC2 Holdings Inc - announced today an offering of $45 million aggregate principal amount of 11.000pct senior secured notes due 2019
* HC2 Holdings Inc - expects to use net proceeds from issuance of notes to refinance 11.000 pct senior secured bridge note due 2019
* HC2 Holdings announces launch of $45 million senior secured notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.