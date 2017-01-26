UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 26 Amerigo Resources Ltd :
* Amerigo announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual production results
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - in 2017, MVC expects to produce 60 to 65 million pounds of copper
* Amerigo Resources Ltd says Q4-2016 copper production was affected by a labour strike in October 2016
* Amerigo Resources - is advancing financing discussions to complete construction of second phase of cauquenes expansion project in second half of 2018
* Amerigo Resources -in 2017 Minera Valle Central expects to produce 60 to 65 million pounds of copper, at an annual cash cost of $1.60 to $1.75 per pound copper Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.