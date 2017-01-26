Jan 26 Amerigo Resources Ltd :

* Amerigo announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual production results

* Amerigo Resources Ltd - in 2017, MVC expects to produce 60 to 65 million pounds of copper

* Amerigo Resources Ltd says Q4-2016 copper production was affected by a labour strike in October 2016

* Amerigo Resources - is advancing financing discussions to complete construction of second phase of cauquenes expansion project in second half of 2018

* Amerigo Resources -in 2017 Minera Valle Central expects to produce 60 to 65 million pounds of copper, at an annual cash cost of $1.60 to $1.75 per pound copper