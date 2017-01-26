BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Jan 26 Brunswick Corp :
* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick releases fourth quarter 2016 earnings
* Brunswick Corp sees 2017 revenue growth of 6% to 8%
* Brunswick Corp - qtrly net sales $1,083.0 million versus $986.1 million
* Brunswick -for Q4 on a gaap basis, diluted eps of $0.19
* Brunswick Corp - for the full-year 2017, we expect to generate free cash flow in excess of $250 million
* Brunswick -Q4 diluted EPS, as adjusted of $0.67
* Brunswick Corp - sees 2017 EPS, as adjusted, of $3.90 to $4.05
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.99, revenue view $4.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brunswick Corp -"operating expenses are estimated to increase in 2017 "
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.