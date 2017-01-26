UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 26 Clearfield Inc
* Clearfield reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results; revenues to tier 1 customers expand
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $18.3 million
* Clearfield Inc says order backlog at December 31, 2016 decreased 20% to $3.6 million from $4.6 million at September 30, 2016
* Clearfield Inc says "we are maintaining our 15%+ revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.