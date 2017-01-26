Jan 26 Clearfield Inc

* Clearfield reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results; revenues to tier 1 customers expand

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $18.3 million

* Clearfield Inc says order backlog at December 31, 2016 decreased 20% to $3.6 million from $4.6 million at September 30, 2016

* Clearfield Inc says "we are maintaining our 15%+ revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2017"