Jan 26 Independent Bank Corp :
* Independent bank corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter
and full year results and 2017 share repurchase authorization
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company's net interest income totaled $20.3 million during
Q4 of 2016, an increase of $0.9 million, or 4.6% from year-ago
period
* Independent Bank Corp - under terms of share repurchase
plan, company is authorized to buy back up to 5% of its
outstanding common stock.
* Independent Bank Corp - repurchase plan is authorized to
last through Dec. 31, 2017.
