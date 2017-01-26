Jan 26 Auris Medical Holding AG :

* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus

* Auris Medical Holding - amended protocol elevates tinnitus functional index score from a key secondary endpoint to an alternate primary efficacy endpoint

* Auris Medical Holding AG - "we look forward to top-line results in early 2018"

* Auris Medical Holding AG says amended protocol increases trial size with enrollment of an additional 60 patients in each of stratum A and B

* Auris Medical Holding AG - amended protocol includes certain patient subgroups in confirmatory statistical testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: