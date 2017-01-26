Jan 26 Hannan Metals Ltd :

* Hannan announces $1.5 million private placement financing

* Hannan Metals Ltd says plans to use net proceeds to fund exploration expenditures at company's kilbricken project in Ireland

* Hannan Metals Ltd - non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5.8 million units of company at a price of CDN$0.26 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: