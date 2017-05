Jan 26 Abaxis Inc -

* Abaxis reports financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, declares quarterly cash dividend

* Qtrly veterinary market revenues of $43.2 million, up 6% over last year's comparable quarter

* Qtrly income from continuing operations before income tax provision of $10.8 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30