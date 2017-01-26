BRIEF-Ergoresearch Q3 revenue C$3.0 mln vs. Cc$3.002 mln
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
Jan 26 Wynn Resorts Ltd
* Wynn resorts, limited reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.12
* Net revenues were $1.30 billion for q4 of 2016, an increase of 37.3%, or $353.5 million, from $946.9 million for same period of 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by boosts for several big banks that reported earnings last week and by a gain for plane and train maker Bombardier Inc.