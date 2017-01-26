BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 26 8point3 Energy Partners Lp
* 8Point3 energy partners lp - sees q1 2017 revenue of $9.3 million to $9.8 million
* 8Point3 energy partners reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* 8Point3 energy partners lp - sees q1 2017 adjusted ebitda of $11.8 million to $12.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $63.3 million to $66.7 million
* 8Point3 energy partners lp - partnership also expects a distribution growth rate of 12 percent for fiscal year 2017
* 8Point3 energy partners lp -sees fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $106.5 million to $113.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.