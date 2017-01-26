BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 26 Shoretel Inc -
* Shoretel reports financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2017
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.03 excluding items
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $82 million to $87 million
* Q2 revenue $88 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.2 million
* Board's strategic advisory committee continues to be actively engaged in evaluation of alternatives
* Q3 gaap total gross margin is expected to be in range of 62 percent to 63 percent
* Q3 gaap total operating expenses are expected to be in range of $58.0 million to $59.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.