Jan 26 Key Technology Inc -

* Key Technology announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Net sales for three months ended December 31, 2016 totaled $27.4 million, compared to $24.8 million recorded in corresponding quarter last year

* Says Key's backlog at end of Q1 of fiscal 2017 was $45.8 million, compared to $37.0 million one year ago